Early Melaka polls risky for BN despite Bersatu turmoil, says analyst

The term for the Melaka state assembly ends in December. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The crisis hitting Bersatu has not yet created a strong enough advantage for Barisan Nasional (BN), particularly in terms of voter support, to justify dissolving the Melaka state assembly for an early state election, says an analyst.

Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said the opposition’s strength is always one of the considerations for a ruling party when calling elections as it can provide an edge.

However, in the case of Melaka, where the current administration’s term ends in December, Azmi said holding an early state election could be risky for BN.

The last Melaka state election was held on Nov 20, 2021.

“It cannot be reliably determined that a loss of confidence among Perikatan Nasional (PN) supporters would automatically lead them to back BN or PH.

“So in this case, calling an early Melaka election carries risk,” Azmi told FMT.

“BN needs a few more months to gauge the real sentiment of Malay voters through analysis and opinion polls before making any decision regarding the state election.”

Azmi was commenting on the possibility that BN might try to take advantage of PN’s current weakness amid the Bersatu crisis.

Last week, four Bersatu leaders in Melaka said Muhyiddin had failed to address the party’s internal turmoil, which had directly undermined its leadership and made Bersatu’s performance appear weak and fragile.

The statement came from Alor Gajah Bersatu chief Rahim Tamby Chik, who also heads the state party chapter, along with Dr Yadzil Yaakub (Jasin), Ramlan Meon (Tangga Batu), and Jeffri Ibrahim (Hang Tuah Jaya).

Yadzil, who is also Melaka’s opposition leader and the Bemban assemblyman, was expelled for violating the party’s constitution.

Wanita Bersatu chief Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, who leads the Masjid Tanah division, also came under scrutiny after attending meetings organised following the dismissal of Hamzah Zainudin as deputy president.

Yesterday, Mas Ermieyati, who is also the Masjid Tanah MP, resigned as Masjid Tanah Bersatu chief.

Syaza Shukri, from the International Islamic University Malaysia, believes that most political parties are still not ready for the imminent Melaka state election because they are all dealing with internal issues.

According to Syaza, parties are currently taking a “wait-and-see” approach, feeling they still need time to strengthen their organisational structure and political strategies.

“For Melaka, in my view, BN currently holds an advantage.

“However, BN’s main challenge lies in its collaboration with Pakatan Harapan (PH), which still requires time to strengthen,” she said.