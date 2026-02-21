Give assistance, official recognition for soldier’s family, says PAS man

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said the government needs to prove that the contributions and sacrifices of security forces are truly appreciated.

PETALING JAYA : A PAS leader has called on the government to provide assistance and official recognition for the family of soldier K Indiran, who died on Thursday.

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said the government should also ensure that Indiran’s mother, S Usha, is taken care of in the long-term, as she had lost both her son and her husband, a Royal Malaysian Air Force pilot, within the past decade.

“The government needs to be more proactive in appreciating the late soldier’s family. She (Usha) not only lost her husband but also her son, both of whom died in the service of the country,” Fadhli said in a Facebook post.

Indiran, who was undergoing an armoured crew course at Kem Batu 10 in Kuantan, Pahang, was found unconscious and taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital on Feb 18, where he died the next day.

His father, C Kayamboo, died when his Beechcraft B200T crashed near the munitions terminal at RMAF Butterworth in 2016.

Fadhli, the Pasir Mas MP, also welcomed defence minister Khaled Nordin’s statement that he was not ruling out the need for a special committee to investigate Indiran’s death.

However, he said this must be followed up with more proactive measures by the government.

“The government needs to prove that the contributions and sacrifices of our security forces are truly appreciated by taking concrete and meaningful steps (to assist them),” he said.

Earlier today, Usha said that Indiran, 22, the oldest of her four children, was neither bullied nor abused, and the post-mortem results showed no physical injuries.