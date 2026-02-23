JPJ warns firms hiring foreign drivers for heavy vehicles

JPJ senior enforcement director Kifli Ma Hassan said 11 lorries driven by foreigners were impounded in an operation today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The road transport department (JPJ) has warned that sterner action will be taken against employers illegally hiring foreigners to drive commercial vehicles.

JPJ senior enforcement director Kifli Ma Hassan said the department will work with the National Anti-Financial Crime Centre and the immigration department to ensure enforcement is carried out not only against drivers but also against company owners and management found in violation of the law.

He said there had been an increase in the number of cases of local employers hiring foreign drivers without valid licences.

“In Op Pemandu Warga Asing today, 11 lorries were impounded after they were found to have been operated by foreign drivers employed by local companies,” Bernama reported him as saying.

He said most of the foreign drivers involved did not have a competent driving licence, vocational licence or public service vehicle permit, and had not been tested or trained to drive heavy vehicles.

Kifli said JPJ’s cooperation with the National Anti-Financial Crime Centre enables action to be taken against employers under broader provisions, including the Anti-Money Laundering Act, allowing for heavier penalties.