Penang gets RM4.3mil to conserve Unesco World Heritage sites

The projects to conserve and maintain heritage sites in George Town, Penang, are scheduled for completion within two years. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Penang has been granted RM4.3 million in federal funding to conserve and maintain existing and potential Unesco World Heritage sites, says state secretary Zulkifli Long.

Zulkifli said the funding covers 10 physical projects and studies to ensure the sustainable preservation of George Town’s heritage.

“The allocation, approved by the finance ministry, will be channelled through the tourism, arts and culture ministry and the national heritage department.

“Penang Island City Council will receive RM3.8 million for nine projects, and George Town World Heritage Incorporated will receive RM500,000 for one project,” Bernama reported him as saying in George Town today.

The projects include the RM500,000 restoration of the Queen Victoria memorial clock tower and the upgrading of wooden doors and windows at the Town Hall, costing RM400,000.

Upgrades are underway for the back lanes of Lebuh Carnarvon-Lebuh Melayu, as well as public toilets at Kampung Kolam.

Conservation work is also being carried out at heritage buildings along Lebuh Armenian, including Rumah Agam Syed Al-Attas and the Artisan Hub at Lebuh Pitt.

Zulkifli said a committee will be set up to ensure the projects are carried out smoothly, expenditures are optimised in accordance with financial regulations, and the beneficiaries comply with the onditions set by the national heritage department.

All the projects are scheduled for completion within two years.

Penang mayor A Rajendran said MBPP has allocated RM50 million for conservation, maintenance and enhancement projects within the George Town heritage site since Unesco recognition in 2008.

Rajendran said RM5.7 million was allocated in 2023, RM2.2 million in 2024, and RM5.8 million in 2025.

He said RM13.7 million has been set aside for 2026, which will allow the council to support projects such as heritage infrastructure repairs and public space improvements for community use.