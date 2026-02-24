Altantuya’s family seeks leave to appeal verdict clearing govt of wrongful death

Lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo, representing Altantuya Shaariibuu’s family, said the applications were filed at the Federal Court on Thursday.

PETALING JAYA : The family of murdered Mongolian national Altantuya Shaariibuu has filed for leave to appeal a Court of Appeal decision absolving the government from liability over her death in 2006.

Lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo told FMT that the family also filed an application for leave to appeal against the Court of Appeal’s decision to reduce the award in their lawsuit against political analyst Abdul Razak Baginda.

She said the two applications were filed at the Federal Court on Thursday.

Separately, in a statement, she said a case management (e-review) was scheduled for March 19 before deputy registrar Wan Norazimin Kassim for both applications.

She said the applications invited the Federal Court to consider several questions of law arising from the civil proceedings brought in respect of Altantuya’s death.

These questions of law include those relating to the scope of vicarious liability of the government, where acts of state agents result in the unlawful deprivation of life, and the statutory framework governing damages in civil claims arising from unlawful killings.

“In light of the public importance of these issues, it is appropriate that they now be considered by the Federal Court, which will have the opportunity to clarify the law in this important area,” she said.

On Jan 20, the Court of Appeal found the government not vicariously liable for the actions of former policemen Sirul Azhar Umar and Azilah Hadri, on the grounds that they were not performing their official duties at the time of the murder.

It also upheld liability against Sirul, Azilah and Razak for their involvement in Altantuya’s death.

Sirul and Azilah were convicted of Altantuya’s murder in 2015.

The appeals court also slashed the damages awarded to Altantuya’s family from RM5 million to RM1.38 million in their lawsuit against Razak.

On Feb 5, Sangeet said that Altantuya’s family had fully refunded to the government RM4.7 million in damages as well as costs following the Court of Appeal’s decision.

Razak, meanwhile, is expected to receive a refund after deducting the RM1.38 million in damages awarded by the court.