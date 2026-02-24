Anwar open to releasing procurement funds for armed forces, says Khaled

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim with defence minister Khaled Nordin, chief secretary to the government Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and armed forces chief Malek Razak Sulaiman at a defence ministry briefing today. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has agreed to consider allowing the release of procurement funds for the Malaysian armed forces to cover operational expenditures.

Defence minister Khaled Nordin said Anwar, who also holds the finance portfolio, conveyed the decision during a meeting with the defence ministry and the armed forces’ leadership at Wisma Perwira here today.

“The prime minister informed us that he understands the need to maintain readiness and ongoing operations, and that any decision to freeze procurement must be made carefully, so as not to affect operations and preparedness ultimately.

“He agreed that such matters can be considered and given exemptions,” he told a press conference after the meeting, held in conjunction with the Ihya’ Ramadan programme.

On Jan 16, Anwar directed that all procurement expenditure involving the armed forces and the police linked to corruption issues be temporarily frozen until procurement procedures fully complied with regulations.

The freeze followed controversies implicating several former top military leaders in alleged corruption and abuse of power.

Khaled said the prime minister also stressed that all procurement processes must remain transparent and expressed support for the ministry’s efforts to strengthen governance, particularly in procurement.

“The prime minister also emphasised that the readiness of the armed forces is an absolute necessity in light of current geopolitical developments, both regionally and globally,” he said.

Khaled said Anwar also highlighted the importance of safeguarding the welfare and well-being of military personnel, including providing more comfortable housing.