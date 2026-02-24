Hamzah sues Redzuan for RM100mil over ‘6 Jahanam’ claim

Larut MP Hamzah Zainudin said Redzuan Yusof tarnished his reputation among party members and the public.

PETALING JAYA : Larut MP Hamzah Zainudin has filed a RM100 million defamation suit against Bersatu founder Redzuan Yusof, alleging that Redzuan falsely claimed he engineered the backing which six opposition MPs gave Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in 2023.

Hamzah filed the suit at the Shah Alam High Court on Jan 12 through Messrs Siddiq Azani & Co, naming Redzuan as the sole defendant.

According to the writ of summons and statement of claim sighted by FMT, Hamzah is seeking RM100 million in general damages, aggravated and exemplary damages, as well as interest and costs.

He is also seeking a retraction of the impugned statements and an unconditional public apology from Redzuan, to be published across online platforms and Malay-language daily newspapers, on approved terms.

Hamzah said Redzuan failed to apologise for statements published in Berita Harian on Nov 5, 2025, which he claimed were false, malicious and intended to tarnish his reputation as opposition leader and a senior Bersatu figure at the time.

Among others, Redzuan is alleged to have claimed that Hamzah mobilised the six Bersatu MPs at the time to support Anwar and, more recently, put pressure on Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin to resign.

The six MPs named were Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan), Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar) and Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang).

Hamzah said the wide publication of the statements in print and across various digital platforms had exposed him to public criticism, hatred and ridicule, and undermined the confidence of party members and the public in his role as opposition leader.

On Nov 6, Hamzah sent a letter of demand seeking an apology from Redzuan, a former minister.

However, in a reply the following day, the law firm Messrs Cheah Teh & Su, representing Redzuan, denied that the former Alor Gajah MP had made the alleged statements.

Hamzah, the Bersatu deputy president, was expelled from the party on Feb 13.

FMT has contacted Redzuan for comment.