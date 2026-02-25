Court fines apam balik seller RM11,000 for posting obscene video

Azmirul Ulul Azmi (left) at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court today.

KUALA LUMPUR : The sessions court here fined an apam balik seller RM11,000 today after he pleaded guilty to posting an obscene video on his X account.

Azmirul Ulul Azmi, 22, entered the plea after the charge was read before judge Izralizam Sanusi.

The court ordered him to serve six months’ in prison should he fail to pay the fine.

Azmirul was accused of using his X account, under the handle “@sweetierosieee”, to transmit a video of an obscene nature with the intent to annoy others at 11.32pm on March 29, 2024.

The charge was framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, punishable under Section 233(3) of the same Act, which provides for a fine of up to RM500,000, up to two years’ imprisonment or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, a member of the public lodged a complaint with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) after viewing the video, alleging that Azmirul had publicly sold pornographic videos to X users via the account.

MCMC officers then arrested Azmirul in Mentakab, Pahang, with the aid of the police.

Azmirul, who was unrepresented, pleaded for leniency, saying it was his first offence and that he earned about RM1,500 a month selling apam balik. He said he regretted his actions and promised not to repeat the offence.

MCMC prosecuting officer Nazrul Nizam Zameri submitted that the sentence must reflect the gravity of the offence, which she argued could contribute to moral decline, sexual crimes, the spread of sexually transmitted diseases and out-of-wedlock pregnancies.

Prosecuting officer Nur Nazhzilah Hashim also appeared for the prosecution.