Fuel prices up 5 sen across the board

PETALING JAYA : The prices of RON97 petrol, non-subsidised RON95, and diesel in West Malaysia will be raised by five sen per litre from tomorrow, the finance ministry said today.

RON97 will retail at RM3.15 per litre, up from RM3.10 per litre, while non-subsidised RON95 will be sold at RM2.59 a litre, instead of RM2.54.

The price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will be raised from RM2.99 a litre to RM3.04 a litre.

The prices of subsidised RON95 petrol nationwide and diesel in East Malaysia will remain at RM1.99 per litre and RM2.15 per litre, respectively.

These prices are effective until March 4.

In a statement, the ministry said the price hike followed a recent increase in global oil prices.

“The government will continue to review and adjust RON97 petrol, non-subsidised RON95, and diesel retail prices in line with movements in the current global oil markets. Even so, price stability remains the foremost priority,” it said.