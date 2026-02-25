Maju Holdings chairman, wife to be tried jointly on money laundering charges

Maju Holdings Sdn Bhd executive chairman Abu Sahid Mohamed at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court today for the mention of his CBT and money laundering cases. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The sessions court here today allowed the money laundering case involving the wife of Maju Holdings Sdn Bhd executive chairman Abu Sahid Mohamed to be heard together with the corruption and criminal breach of trust charges against him.

Judge Suzana Hussin granted the application by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib for Noor Azrina Azmi’s case to be jointly tried with Abu Sahid’s.

Suzana set April 6 for mention of the case and document submission.

Ahmad Akram told the court earlier that sessions court judge Rosli Ahmad had approved the transfer of Noor Azrina’s case.

“We request that Noor Azrina’s case be tried jointly with Abu Sahid’s, as both involve the same transactions, and I understand this is not opposed by the defence,” he said.

Jasbeer Singh, counsel for Abu Sahid, confirmed that the defence had no objection.

Noor Azrina, 49, was charged with money laundering involving more than RM60 million.

She is accused of receiving RM67,136,588.43 in illegal proceeds in her bank account from her husband’s account at a Bukit Tunku bank between March 6 and Nov 27, 2017.

Abu Sahid, 75, is on trial for five CBT and 13 money laundering charges linked to the Maju Expressway extension construction project.