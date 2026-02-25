Woman nabbed for allegedly disrespecting Ramadan on TikTok

Screenshots of the TikTok livestream showing the woman drinking water while interacting with her followers.

PETALING JAYA : A 27-year-old woman was arrested in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan, yesterday after allegedly eating and drinking during a TikTok livestream on Sunday.

Negeri Sembilan Islamic religious affairs department director Asri Abdullah said the woman was being investigated under Section 50 of the Negeri Sembilan Syariah Criminal Enactment 1992 for allegedly insulting or bringing disrepute to Islam.

He said according to a review of the video, the woman was interacting directly with her followers at about 6.45pm.

“During the live broadcast, the individual was seen openly eating and drinking,” Bernama reported him as saying.

Asri said the woman was released at 10pm after her statement was recorded.

He advised the public, especially Muslims, to be mindful of religious sensitivities and uphold the sanctity of Ramadan by watching their conduct in accordance with Islamic teachings.

