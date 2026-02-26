AI set to drive major reform in national education, say academics

The Malaysia Education Blueprint 2026–2035 will bring artificial intelligence closer to students.

PETALING JAYA : Academics have described the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in curriculum and teaching methods as the most significant reform in the Malaysia Education Blueprint (RPM) 2026-2035.

Speaking to FMT, they said the move signalled a major shift towards future readiness in the national education system.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Effendi Ewan Matore said the blueprint was not just a continuation of the Malaysia Education Development Plan 2013-2025, but represented a shift from focusing on access to improving the overall effectiveness of the education system.

“The key difference lies in the transition from expanding access to emphasising quality, resilience and future readiness in the post-Covid-19 era,” he told FMT.

RPM 2026–2035 was introduced as a national education reform plan to rebuild the country’s education system in a more equitable, structured and competitive manner.

The plan includes major changes such as centralised learning assessments, the designation of national core subjects, and aligning the entry age for Year 1, in line with the government’s aspiration to produce a knowledgeable and values-driven generation.

Effendi described the policy allowing six-year-olds to enrol in Year 1 as part of a more flexible, student-centred approach that considers individual developmental readiness.

He also said that students were expected to experience significant changes in technology-based learning methods within the first five years of the RPM’s implementation.

“This is realistic as it gives teachers room to focus on character and talent development. The new curriculum will emphasise project-based learning and foundational literacy at Year 1, while placing explicit emphasis on students’ mental health, resilience and character-building.

“However, it may also prove unrealistic and challenging due to increased teacher workload, parents’ outdated mindsets, as well as the digital divide between schools, which could indirectly hamper these reform efforts,” he said.

Noor Azlan Ahmad Zanzali of Universiti Muhammadiyah Malaysia said RPM 2026-2035 represented an important shift towards holistic student development, but risked being merely a policy document if its implementation was not accompanied by cultural change in the education system.

He said the blueprint introduced a clearer narrative on nurturing well-rounded individuals who are ethical, knowledgeable, skilled, resilient and confident, thereby reducing dependence on an overly exam-oriented system.

“However, change is never easy.

“Reforms will only have impact if accompanied by a reduction in school bureaucratic burdens, greater professional autonomy for teachers, and the courage to reform assessment methods,” he said.