Don’t say ‘LGBT’, use ‘deviant culture’ instead, deputy minister tells public

Deputy religious affairs minister Marhamah Rosli said Jakim continuously monitors social media content related to ‘deviant culture’ and ‘deviant teachings’. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A deputy minister today urged the public to use the term “deviant culture” when referring to the LGBT lifestyle to curb its normalisation and help reduce related content on social media.

Marhamah Rosli said using terms like “deviant culture” could also prevent the indirect promotion of the LGBT lifestyle, Bernama reported.

“The more we reference the term ‘LGBT’ (on social media), the more related content will pop up,” she was quoted as saying in a reference to search algorithms.

“We may be unintentionally promoting deviant culture.”

Marhamah, the deputy religious affairs minister, was responding to Senator Hussin Ismail in the Dewan Negara today.

Hussin had asked how the government was keeping tabs on closed-door events that contained “deviant elements”, citing the example of “Glamping with Pride”.

Jejaka, a pro-LGBTQ advocacy group, had planned a two-day retreat in Hulu Selangor in January but was forced to cancel the event, citing safety concerns after receiving explicit threats, including death threats, through social media.

The programme had been promoted by Jejaka as a private community gathering focused on health, well‑being and HIV awareness, but drew criticism after a poster circulated online.

Police reports were subsequently lodged and Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah issued a directive against “immoral activities” or celebrations linked to the LGBT lifestyle in the state.

On a related matter, Marhamah said the Malaysian Islamic development department (Jakim) continuously monitors social media content related to what she described as deviant culture and deviant teachings.

She said Jakim worked closely with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to report and request for the removal of links or content found to be in breach of legal provisions and religious values.