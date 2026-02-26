Enemy? Most PN MPs back Hamzah, says Wan Fayhsal

Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (left) said Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz’s call to move sacked Bersatu MPs to the independent bloc in the Dewan Rakyat made no sense as they had declared support for PN.

PETALING JAYA : An MP has mocked a Bersatu leader’s claim that Hamzah Zainudin is an enemy of Perikatan Nasional, claiming that the opposition leader enjoys the support of most PN MPs.

Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said the assertion that Hamzah was PN’s enemy contradicted the former Bersatu deputy president’s position, and that of 18 other MPs, who openly declared their support for PN.

Their public backing came after PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar was appointed PN chairman to replace Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Even the call for us who were expelled from Bersatu to be immediately moved to the independent bloc in the Dewan Rakyat makes absolutely no sense when we have declared support for PN.

“The claims made by Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz are misleading. As it stands, Hamzah remains the opposition leader accepted by all PN MPs,” the former Bersatu leader told FMT.

Earlier today, Tun Faisal said Hamzah and his supporters must be viewed as PN’s enemies as any attack on Bersatu should be deemed an attack on the opposition coalition.

Following his sacking from Bersatu, Hamzah had declared himself the “number one enemy” of party president Muhyiddin.

Tun Faisal said Hamzah and five MPs who were also expelled from Bersatu should be considered independents and not part of the opposition bloc.

Wan Fayhsal claimed that Tun Faisal was pursuing a particular agenda aimed at weakening the opposition bloc in its efforts to challenge the government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He said calls to move the expelled Bersatu MPs to the independent bloc would only reduce the number of opposition lawmakers in the Dewan Rakyat.

Separately, Padang Rengas MP Azahari Hassan, who was also expelled from Bersatu, said the matter at hand was an internal Bersatu issue, not PN’s.

“As opposition MPs, we prioritise national issues and the concerns of the people. These issues are far more important to pursue in the Dewan Rakyat than entertaining the antics of Bersatu’s information chief,” he said.