Johor tops early Year 1 registration, says Fadhlina

Parents will have the option of enrolling their children in preschool from age five, and Year 1 from age six, from next year.

PETALING JAYA : Johor has recorded one of the highest numbers of registrations so far for six-year-olds entering Year 1 for the 2027 school session, says education minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Fadhlina said within two weeks of the registration opening, nearly 50,000 applications had been received nationwide, Bernama reported.

She said the figure is an early positive signal because the early Year 1 admission is part of the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2026-2035.

“When Johor became among the states with the highest figure in terms of registration, it shows that parents are ready to commit and have confidence in the system that is being implemented,” she was quoted as saying after an event at SMK Agama Maahad Muar.

Fadhlina said the registration period runs until March 31, but the ministry would continue to accept late applications to give parents time to decide.

She added that the ministry projects up to 700,000 registrations nationwide, and preparations are under way for infrastructure planning and teacher recruitment.

“Although preparations are being made at the highest level, the latest development enables the ministry to draw up more detailed planning according to states and schools based on registration patterns,” she said.

Starting next year, preschool education will begin at age five, while Year 1 will begin at age six. Early primary school admission is voluntary.

The ministry previously said it plans to recruit 20,000 teachers and add new classes to accommodate a larger intake of Year 1 pupils.

Year 1 registration for the 2027 academic session remains open until March 31.