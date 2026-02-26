KPJ revenue rises by 9% to RM4.26bil in 2025

KPJ Healthcare Bhd declared a first interim dividend of 1.35 sen per share for this financial year, totalling RM59.2 million.

PETALING JAYA : KPJ Healthcare Bhd’s revenue for the financial year 2025 rose by 9% year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM4.26 billion, with a profit after tax and minority interests of RM366 million.

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of last year, KPJ’s revenue increased by 10% y-o-y to RM1.152 billion, or a 3% growth from the preceding quarter.

Profit after tax and minority interests in Q4 2025 reached RM133 million, which also represented a 10% y-o-y increase and a 42% increase compared with the previous quarter.

It declared a first interim dividend of 1.35 sen per share for this financial year, totalling RM59.2 million, with the dividends to be paid out on April 17.

In a press release, the group said its revenue growth was largely thanks to higher patient visits through the year, with a 4% y-o-y increase in operational beds through capacity expansion measures.

Its facilities also saw an 11% rise in surgical cases and a 7% increase in average revenue per inpatient.

KPJ CEO Chin Keat Chyuan said this performance reflected its clear progress in boosting its revenue quality, ensuring operational efficiency, and integrating systems across the company.

KPJ Healthcare CEO Chin Keat Chyuan.

“The next phase of KPJ’s growth will be driven by the convergence of AI, genomics and value-based care within a unified operating model.

“This will redesign how care is delivered, measured and monetised with a stronger emphasis on predictive, preventive and precision healthcare, with excellent patient outcomes and patient experience as our ultimate measure of success,” said Chin.

KPJ also unveiled its 2026-2030 Strategic Plan, which will serve as a roadmap for the company’s capital allocation, execution and system-wide transformation.

It will see the company shifting structurally from being a group of standalone hospitals to Malaysia’s first private integrated academic health system.

The strategic plan will involve the complete integration of KPJ’s hospitals and systems through the KPJ Health System and KPJ Care Network, allowing for seamless information flows and coordinated patient care.

The company will also establish 15 centres of excellence to maintain consistent standards across its hospitals, bolster specialist capability and deliver measurable outcomes across its network.

KPJ said it was cautiously optimistic about its prospects for 2026, citing ongoing asset optimisation, capacity expansion and focus on boosting operational efficiency.