Petronas’s profit drops 18% to RM45.4bil for FY2025

KUALA LUMPUR : Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) reported an 18% decline in profit after tax for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2025 (FY2025), falling to RM45.4 billion from RM55.1 billion in FY2024.

The national oil corporation attributed its drop in revenue – by 17% from RM320 billion in FY2024 to RM266.1 billion – mainly to lower average realised prices, lower sales volume, foreign exchange impact, and the divestment of South Africa’s energy group Engen Group Ltd.

“The group recorded lower earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of RM103 billion, 10% lower than the previous year (RM114.1 billion), in line with lower profits.

“Cash flows from operating activities stood at RM85.2 billion, aligned with lower Ebitda,” the company announced in a statement today.

Capital investments stood at RM41.6 billion, mainly from upstream development and production activities, while total assets strengthened to RM775.0 billion.

Shareholders’ equity decreased to RM448.3 billion, mainly reflecting dividends declared to shareholders and foreign exchange movements, partially offset by profits during the period.

For the second half of FY2025, profit after tax declined by 15% to RM19.2 billion, compared with RM22.7 billion in the same period of FY2024. Revenue declined by 8.7% to RM133.6 billion from RM146.4 billion a year earlier. Ebitda decreased by 3% to RM48.6 billion from RM50 billion.

Petronas president and group CEO Tengku Muhammad Taufik Aziz said the company’s resilient performance for 2025 was “delivered against a backdrop of prolonged volatility in a persistently challenging operating environment”.

“In a year beset by market uncertainty and elevated costs, Petronas focused on strengthening the resilience of our portfolio through strategic partnerships, portfolio high-grading and other value-accretive undertakings.

“Moving forward, geopolitical headwinds in the industry are expected to persist. To contend with these developments, Petronas will double down on measures to reinforce our portfolio and financial strength,” he said.