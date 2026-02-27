‘Reckless’ MACC jumping the gun on Daim’s children, say lawyers

MACC issued a notice seeking the public’s help to locate the late Daim Zainuddin’s four children – Asnida, Wira Dani, Amir and Amin – earlier today. (MACC pics)

PETALING JAYA : Lawyers acting for two of the late Daim Zainuddin’s sons have criticised the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for issuing a public notice seeking help to locate the former finance minister’s four children.

Rajesh Nagarajan and Sachpreetraj Singh claimed that MACC was jumping the gun as all four children were represented by counsel and have been in communication with the anti-graft agency.

They also said they only received MACC’s notices two days ago for their clients, Amir Daim and Amin Daim, to attend an interview with officers on March 11.

“There was no refusal to cooperate and neither was there any evasion. Despite this, MACC saw it fit to jump the gun and issue this press release a mere two days after the notices were served.

“There is no basis for the public notice claiming that MACC is looking for them. It gives the false impression that our clients are running away or absconding from any investigation,” they said in a statement.

The lawyers also said the public notice had essentially put Daim’s four children under heightened public scrutiny and “trial by media”, claiming it amounted to an attempt at tarnishing their reputation and that of Daim’s.

They urged MACC to uphold the rule of law and act fairly since their clients have always been cooperative.

“Public perception would now be skewed against all four individuals who have not been charged with any offence. Such conduct strikes at the heart of the presumption of innocence and the rule of law.

“We are taking instructions on immediate legal action, including remedies arising from this inappropriate and defamatory publication,” they said.

Earlier today, MACC issued a notice seeking the public’s help to locate the late Daim’s four children – Asnida, Wira Dani, Amir and Amin.

MACC listed their last known addresses, and said they were wanted to assist in investigations, although it did not disclose details.

In 2024, MACC seized multiple bank accounts belonging to Daim’s widow, Naimah Khalid, and their four children.

Eighteen companies linked to them, including Ilham Tower Sdn Bhd and Selidik Jaya Sdn Bhd, were also seized.

Naimah is standing trial on a charge of failing to comply with the terms of an asset declaration notice issued by MACC.