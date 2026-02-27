Timorese man gets 10 years’ jail for raping girl he met on TikTok

The court was told the girl’s father reported her missing a day after she went out on a motorcycle Rafinus Bata Tukan, from Timor Leste. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 30-year-old Timorese man was sentenced to 10 years’ jail and two strokes of the rotan yesterday for raping an underage girl he met on TikTok.

Kota Kinabalu sessions court judge Monica Linsua handed down the sentence after Rafinus Bata Tukan, from Timor Leste, pleaded guilty, Bernama reported.

The jail sentence begins from the date of arrest on Dec 19. The court ordered that he be referred to the immigration department after completing his sentence.

The court was told Rafinus had gone out with the 15-year-old girl on a motorcycle on Dec 6. She had known him for only about a month. Her father filed a police report the next day after she went missing.

The court was told that the girl later told her father that Rafinus had raped her while she was in his rented room in Inanam at about 7pm on Dec 7, an account later supported by a medical examination.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutor Nurul Shaferrah Mad Iskim, while the accused was unrepresented.