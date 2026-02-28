3 of Daim’s children overseas, says immigration DG

MACC said it is looking for Daim Zainuddin’s four children – (from left) Asnida, Wira Dani, Amir and Amin. (MACC pics)

PETALING JAYA : Three of the four children of former finance minister Daim Zainuddin who are wanted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission are abroad, the immigration department said.

Immigration director-general Zakaria Shaaban said his department’s records show that three of the children left Malaysia between late January and early February.

The fourth has no record of leaving the country, Bernama reported Zakaria as saying.

Yesterday, MACC issued a notice seeking the public’s help to locate the four siblings – Asnida, Wira Dani, Amir and Amin.

MACC listed their last known addresses, and said they were wanted to assist in investigations, although it did not disclose details.

In 2024, MACC seized multiple bank accounts belonging to Daim’s widow, Naimah Khalid, and their four children.

Eighteen companies linked to them, including Ilham Tower Sdn Bhd and Selidik Jaya Sdn Bhd, were also seized.

Naimah is standing trial on a charge of failing to comply with the terms of an asset declaration notice issued by MACC.