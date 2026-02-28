Anwar condemns Israel-US airstrikes on Iran

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said an immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities is imperative.

PETALING JAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has condemned the joint Israel-US airstrikes on Iran today, calling it a move that could push the Middle East to the “edge of catastrophe”.

Anwar criticised Israel for initiating the strikes, describing it as a reckless attempt to sabotage ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran, and to involve other nations in a conflict that could spiral out of control.

“An immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities is imperative,” he said in a Facebook post.

“I urge the US and Iran to pursue a diplomatic solution rather than escalate the situation further, and call on the international community to act urgently and without double standards.”

Anwar also expressed concern for the safety of Malaysians in Iran and across the region, and said he would coordinate with regional partners on the next steps.

Israel launched a pre-emptive strike against Iran earlier today. The attack, following a 12-day air conflict last June between Israel and Iran, comes amid repeated US-Israeli warnings that further action would be taken if Iran continued with its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Washington and Tehran have held a series of talks in recent weeks regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

US president Donald Trump said today the US had begun “major combat operations” in Iran and cautioned that there may be American casualties.