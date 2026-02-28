Bill on environmental quality strengthens Sabah, Sarawak rights, says minister

Sabah and Sarawak affairs minister Mustapha Sakmud said the Bill grants Sabah and Sarawak the authority to manage and regulate scheduled waste on land and in the waters of the respective states, in accordance with Article 95C of the Federal Constitution.
“Through the MA63 implementation action council, the matter underwent detailed negotiations, legal scrutiny, and policy alignment before being enacted as amendments passed by the Dewan Rakyat,” he said in a statement today.
He added that the MA63 empowerment agenda is an ongoing process, and the amendments represent a significant achievement in enhancing the rights and status of Sabah and Sarawak.
Mustapha said this matter is among 29 MA63 claims reviewed through various negotiation platforms, including the MA63 implementation action council chaired by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.