Bill on environmental quality strengthens Sabah, Sarawak rights, says minister

Sabah and Sarawak affairs minister Mustapha Sakmud said the enactments followed detailed negotiations, legal scrutiny, and policy alignment under the MA63 implementation action council before being tabled. (Bernama pic)

KOTA KINABALU : The passing of the Environmental Quality (Amendment) Bill 2026 in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday underscores the government’s commitment to strengthening the position of Sabah and Sarawak under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Sabah and Sarawak affairs minister Mustapha Sakmud said the Bill grants Sabah and Sarawak the authority to manage and regulate scheduled waste on land and in the waters of the respective states, in accordance with Article 95C of the Federal Constitution.

“Through the MA63 implementation action council, the matter underwent detailed negotiations, legal scrutiny, and policy alignment before being enacted as amendments passed by the Dewan Rakyat,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the MA63 empowerment agenda is an ongoing process, and the amendments represent a significant achievement in enhancing the rights and status of Sabah and Sarawak.

Mustapha said this matter is among 29 MA63 claims reviewed through various negotiation platforms, including the MA63 implementation action council chaired by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.