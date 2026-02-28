Girl, 6, dies after car collides with her bicycle

Kuala Terengganu police chief Azli Noor said the girl sustained severe head injuries and died while being treated at the Manir Health Clinic. (Bernama pic)

KUALA TERENGGANU : A six-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a car this afternoon while she was riding a bicycle on Jalan Perumahan Batu Hampar, Manir, near here.

District police chief Azli Noor said a Toyota Harrier collided with the bicycle at a junction. The girl, Nur Adelia Qistina Shukri, sustained severe head injuries and died while being treated at the Manir Health Clinic.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman driver, who was going from her house at Batu Hampar to a Ramadan bazaar hit the bicyclist who came out from the right junction suddenly,” he said. “Due to the close distance, the driver was unable to avoid the bicycle and hit its front left side.”