Public notice on Daim’s children not meant to embarrass anyone, says MACC

MACC said it took action only after multiple reasonable opportunities and time extensions had been granted, including previous extensions.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said today it never meant to embarrass anyone by issuing a public notice seeking help to locate the late Daim Zainuddin’s children.

MACC revealed yesterday it was tracking down four children of the former finance minister to assist in investigations – daughter Asnida and sons Wira Dani, Amir and Amin.

This evening, the anti-graft agency clarified that it issued the notice as a lawful follow-up to the alleged failure of Daim’s children to respond to and comply with two official notices served on them.

“The notice is not intended to embarrass any party but serves as a procedural mechanism to locate individuals and ensure their attendance to assist in investigations.

“This action was taken only after multiple reasonable opportunities and time extensions had been granted, including previous extensions,” it said in a statement.

MACC also urged Daim’s children to present themselves at the agency’s headquarters in Putrajaya immediately to assist with the investigation and to avoid any further legal action.

The statement came a day after lawyers Rajesh Nagarajan and Sachpreetraj Singh, who represent Amir and Amin, criticised MACC for jumping the gun by issuing the notice.

They said all four children were represented by counsel and had been in communication with the anti-graft agency.

The lawyers also said they only received MACC’s notices two days ago for their clients to attend an interview with officers on March 11.

“There is no basis for the public notice claiming that MACC is looking for them. It gives the false impression that our clients are running away or absconding from any investigation,” they said in a statement.

In a Bernama report today, the immigration department said three of the four children are abroad.

In 2024, MACC seized multiple bank accounts belonging to Daim’s widow, Naimah Khalid, and their four children.

Eighteen companies linked to them, including Ilham Tower Sdn Bhd and Selidik Jaya Sdn Bhd, were also seized.

Naimah is standing trial on a charge of failing to comply with the terms of an asset declaration notice issued by MACC.