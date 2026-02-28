Suhakam rejects prejudice in parliamentary discourse

Suhakam said it is concerned about remarks made by MPs that denigrate certain groups.

PETALING JAYA : The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) said today it is seriously concerned about remarks made by parliamentarians that denigrate certain groups through unfounded and scientifically unsubstantiated claims.

Suhakam said these claims included characterising persons of diverse sexual identities and sexual orientations as “deviant”, and suggesting that work-related stress may contribute to an individual’s sexual identity or sexual orientation.

“Suhakam considers such statements to be inappropriate, misleading, and unethical,” it said in a statement.

“Statements that lack scientific basis or promote prejudice can significantly shape negative public attitudes and contribute to a culture of discrimination.

“The propagation of harmful stereotypes and misinformation risks deepening prejudice, normalising discrimination and, ultimately, exposing affected individuals to stigma, harm, and threats to their safety and wellbeing.

“All individuals, regardless of their sexual identity or sexual orientation, are entitled to be treated with dignity and respect.”

Religious affairs minister Zulkifli Hasan claimed last month that work-related stress, societal influence and a lack of religious observance were among the factors that led to individuals living an LGBT lifestyle. He was responding to a parliamentary question.

On Wednesday, deputy religious affairs minister Marhamah Rosli told the Dewan Negara the public should use the term “deviant” when referring to the LGBT community to prevent its normalisation and promotion.

Suhakam said it was unbecoming of parliamentarians or Cabinet members to use “toxic” language in Parliament.

It said the national legislature must remain a forum for principled debate, guided by respect for human dignity, and constitutional values.

It also said statements made by public officials, particularly at official forums such as Parliament, must be responsible, measured, and grounded in accurate information, while reflecting respect for human rights principles.

Suhakam said fundamental liberties were the cornerstone of Malaysia’s constitutional framework, noting that Article 5 of the Federal Constitution provided for the right to personal liberty, and Article 8 guaranteed equality before the law and equal protection of the law.

It also pointed out that Article 8 prohibited gender-based discrimination, and that this constitutional commitment was reinforced by Malaysia’s ratification of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) in 1995.

Suhakam said CEDAW and the Federal Constitution called for non-discrimination that recognised intersecting layers of oppression and vulnerability, rather than reducing individuals merely to facets of their identity, orientation or background.

It said public discourse, particularly within Parliament, must reflect this constitutional and international commitment to equality and dignity.

It also said it was open to conducting capacity-building initiatives with Parliament on human rights principles and constitutional obligations to foster a more informed and responsible lawmaking institution.