A chance to review revised Penang LRT plan

An artist’s impression of the cross-channel link of the Penang LRT Mutiara Line. The extension to the mainland will serve those who travel between the two sides for work or other activities daily. (MRT Corp pic)

GEORGE TOWN : Regular commuters will now get to air their views on a revised Penang LRT Mutiara Line route that includes an extension all the way to Butterworth — a significant addition aimed at strengthening connectivity between the island and the mainland.

The cross-channel section, stretching from Macallum on the island to Penang Sentral in Butterworth, on the mainland, will likely draw the most interest.

Project developer and asset owner Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) estimates that the journey between the two stops — a distance of about 6km — will take just eight minutes.

The three-month public inspection exercise, as required by law, will run until May 24, during which members of the public can view the map and plan of the project and share their feedback on the extension, location of stations, and related project details.

The stand-out addition in the revised railway scheme is the extension to the mainland, which will lengthen the route to 29.67km, thus transforming the Mutiara Line into a fully cross-channel metro rail link.

The extension was confirmed by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim last November, when he said the federal government would extend the alignment to Seberang Perai to ensure more balanced development across Penang.

He said the decision followed a review of the earlier proposal, which covered only the island, and was intended to ensure that communities such as Permatang Pauh, Bagan and Nibong Tebal also benefitted from the state’s modern public transport system.

The changes

On the mainland, Penang Sentral will serve as the main gateway. It will be part of the hub that also integrates the ferry, KTMB rail service, and buses.

For those who still have to drive from their homes to the LRT station, another 1,000 parking bays will be added at Penang Sentral.

From the hub, commuters can expect a smooth ride directly to Komtar, the Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone, and the Penang International Airport.

Apart from the addition of the cross-channel section, there have been a few other changes.

For instance, there will be a new station in Penang Sentral and a new provisional station in Bagan Luar, as well as a depot on Tapak Pesta in Sungai Dua, which is mainly for train maintenance and parking.

Commuters hope for the best

MRT Corp noted that with the addition of the LRT, mobility for communities in Seberang Perai will improve substantially, particularly for those who commute daily to the island for work, business or study.

For everyday commuters, a cross-channel rail link promises a much-needed, predictable alternative to braving traffic on either of the two bridges.

Lo Wei Xin, 34, who travels frequently between the island and the mainland, noted how wildly travel times on the bridge can fluctuate.

“When there’s no traffic jam, it’s like 17 minutes. When there’s a jam, it’s like two hours,” he told FMT.

Others are prepared to change their commuting habits entirely if the system proves easy to use.

Nor Azuafarini Hamzah, 38, believes people will gladly leave their cars behind for a reliable rail option.

“Parking at one place, then take the train, just like in Kuala Lumpur. Money saved, time saved,” she said.

Students commuting from Butterworth echoed this sentiment. Hong Kai, 20, who travels to the island almost daily, said a faster link would mean that he would have more time for other activities.

Fellow student Yeat Nai Yee, 29, added that having both the ferry and the LRT provides commuters with much-needed choices.

Looking at the bigger picture

As the revised alignment comes under public review, transport experts say the extension marks an important step towards a more balanced and integrated transport network for Penang.

Transport analyst Wan Agyl Wan Hassan described the decision to extend the line to Seberang Perai as a well-considered move that addresses long-standing connectivity gaps between the island and the mainland.

He said the cross-channel link would not only improve daily commuting options but also ensure that communities on the mainland share more directly in the benefits of modern rail infrastructure.

“Infrastructure of this scale should serve both sides of the state,” he said, adding that the extension would strengthen economic linkages and provide residents with a viable alternative to unpredictable road traffic.

However, he added, the surrounding infrastructure must match the trains’ efficiency.

“For people to shift from cars to rail, three things must be in place: reliable and frequent train service, easy access to stations through feeder buses or park-and-ride facilities, and simple, seamless transfers,” he said.

Wan Agyl said feeder links on the mainland will be especially critical since most people do not live within walking distance of the stations.

He also called for members of the public to use the inspection period to closely scrutinise train frequencies, feeder bus plans, and the integration with existing transport.

The plans are on display at booths that MRT Corp has set up in Komtar, Penang Sentral, and the Butterworth KTM station. All project materials are also available online.

Feedback can be submitted through these platforms throughout the inspection period, and enquiries can be directed to the customer careline at 1 800-88-6782.