CAAM reminds airlines of duties amid Middle East airspace restrictions

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia said airlines may experience delays, flight rescheduling, rerouting, or cancellations due to evolving airspace restrictions amid the US-Iran conflict.

PETALING JAYA : The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has reminded airlines operating flights to and from Malaysia of their obligations to notify passengers promptly of any changes to flight times in light of closed or restricted airspace in the Middle East.

Reuters reported that major Middle Eastern airports, including Dubai International – the world’s busiest international travel hub – were shut yesterday after the US and Israeli strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliatory missile attacks triggered the most severe disruption to global aviation in years.

CAAM noted that airlines may experience delays, flight rescheduling, rerouting, or cancellations due to evolving airspace restrictions and operational considerations, adding that such measures are undertaken in the interest of safety and in compliance with international aviation requirements.

The national aviation regulator said airlines operating flights to and from Malaysia must provide appropriate care, assistance and alternative travel options to affected passengers in accordance with the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code (MACPC).

It also reminded airlines to maintain clear, timely and transparent communication throughout the disruption period.

“Airlines are expected to take all reasonable steps to minimise inconvenience and to ensure full compliance with regulatory requirements at all times,” CAAM said in a statement.

“CAAM is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining engagement with the relevant airlines to ensure that passenger interests continue to be safeguarded.”

It said passengers travelling to, from or transiting through the Middle East are strongly advised to regularly check their flight status directly with the respective airlines prior to departing for the airport, and ensure their contact details are accurate and up to date to receive notifications.

CAAM also advised passengers to contact their airline directly for rebooking options, refunds or further assistance in the event of any disruption.

“Passengers who believe their rights under MACPC have not been observed should first seek resolution with the airline concerned,” it said.

“If the matter remains unresolved, a complaint may be submitted through CAAM’s official consumer channels for further review.”