Family of 9 receives MyKads, birth certs

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail presenting the MyKad documents to one of the family members after an event in Machang, Terengganu last night. (Bernama pic)

MACHANG : After years without identification documents, a family of nine finally received their MyKad and birth certificates, giving them access to education, healthcare, and government aid.

Nor Fauziah Muhamad, 32, said living without identification documents had previously prevented them from receiving government assistance such as Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) and hindered her children from enrolling in government schools.

“We’ve always wanted to buy kitchen essentials with SARA aid, but without ID cards, we couldn’t. We could only pray and wait. Now that we have our MyKad, we want to use this opportunity to the fullest,” she said after the Mekar Programme in Kampung Simpul Belubang here last night.

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail presented all the MyKads and birth certificates to the family.

Nor Fauziah said the priority now was to help her children pursue skills training suited to their interests so they would have a more secure future.

The single mother, who previously worked at a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur before returning to Kelantan, said her family now lives in Besut, Terengganu, at her sister’s home, earning a modest income by selling dried fish and crackers.

The family comprises five siblings, Norafida Muhamad, 44; Rosniza Muhamad, 41; Suhaimi Muhamad, 39; Lazim Muhamad, 37; and Nor Fauziah herself, as well as her four children, Nor Suhana Abdullah, 18; Asyraf Abdullah, 16; Adam Daniel, 13; and Siti Nor Aishah Karina, seven.

Nor Fauziah explained that the lack of documentation stemmed from family issues that led to repeated failures in registering their birth before both her parents passed away.

Meanwhile, her son Asyraf said that living without an identity card had made everyday life challenging, from accessing medical care to finding job opportunities.

“Now that I have my MyKad, I feel happy and more confident to find a job. I also want to help my family by running small businesses,” he said.

The family’s case was resolved through the Mekar Programme, organised by the Kelantan national registration department (JPN) in collaboration with the home ministry.

Checks by JPN revealed that the family fulfilled the legal requirements for registration.