Hunter arrested for murder after friend found dead

PETALING JAYA : Police in Sabah have arrested a man for murder after his friend was found dead with gunshot wounds while they were hunting in a forest.

The body of the 44-year-old victim was discovered yesterday. He was initially believed to have died after falling from a tree, however, gunshot wounds were later found on his head and body, said Kota Belud police chief Shahrudin Mat Husain.

Investigations showed that the victim had gone out hunting with a 35-year-old man that day, Berita Harian reported.

Shahrudin said police seized a bakakuk (a traditional improvised shotgun used in Sabah) as well as several other related items for forensic and ballistic analysis.