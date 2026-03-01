Let consumers decide on sweetness level, says business group

Nine major Thai beverage chains recently agreed to half the sugar content listed in the original recipe of their drinks to reduce sugar consumption. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Franchise Association has urged that consumers be allowed to decide the sweetness level of their beverages, rather than have the matter dictated by government policy.

Its secretary-general, Khairul Azman Yusoh, was responding to calls from health activists for Malaysia to emulate Thailand’s new sugar policy.

Asked whether local franchises could collectively agree to cap default sweetness at 50% — as Thailand has done — Khairul said such a move would require proper consumer surveys and industry-wide consultation.

“If consumers have more awareness, the industry will react to it,” he said.

Last week, the Bangkok Post reported that nine beverage chains had, in collaboration with the Thai government, introduced a new sweetness standard aimed at reducing sugar consumption and lowering risks of obesity and non-communicable diseases.

Under the campaign, a drink labelled “normal sweetness” now contains only half the sugar content specified in its original recipe.

Khairul acknowledged the importance of raising awareness about obesity and welcomed government initiatives such as the sugar-sweetened beverage (SSB) tax.

He added that Malaysians today are more health-conscious and unlikely to resist similar policies, if introduced, but said brands have already been adapting by offering tiered drink options and healthier alternatives.

Even with the industry recognising growing health concerns, Khairul stressed that decisions on sugar levels should not be imposed without broader engagement.

“This is all about consumer choice. As businesses, we still have to leave it to the consumer. Health is in their hands,” he told FMT.

Malaysia currently ranks second among Asean countries for obesity, and has the highest diabetes rate in Southeast Asia.

On Thursday, health think tank and activist Chan Li Jin called on the government to adopt the Thai initiative, saying it could lead to a change in habits to help Malaysia win its war on sugar.

She told FMT that one in five Malaysians were living with diabetes, with nearly half undiagnosed, and called for the government to act decisively.

“When people cannot make the right choices for their health, the government must step in,” she said.