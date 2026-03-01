Malaysia Airlines extends suspension of flights to and from Qatar, Saudi Arabia

It was reported earlier that some 55 pilgrims were stranded in Jeddah after their original flight early Saturday morning was cancelled. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia Airlines has extended its suspension of all flights to and from Doha, Jeddah, and Madinah until March 4.

Its parent company Malaysia Aviation Group Bhd (MAG) said this is due to the continued closure of airspace in parts of the Middle East amid escalating regional security developments.

However, it said all other flights, including those to and from London and Paris, remain on schedule at this time.

“These flights are operating on alternative flight paths, well clear of the affected conflict zone,” MAG said in a statement today.

MAG said affected passengers are being notified and assisted with alternative travel arrangements where required.

“Flights to the affected destinations will remain suspended pending further assessment of the security situation.”

Meanwhile, some Malaysian umrah pilgrims stranded in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia have decided to purchase their own tickets to return home after their replacement Malaysia Airlines flight was rescheduled again to Wednesday.

One of the pilgrims, Nasarudin Kassim, 57, said flight MH159, which was scheduled to depart from Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah at 9.30pm tomorrow (local time), had been cancelled and rescheduled.

“So, I bought a Saudi Airlines ticket at my own expense to return home immediately, and several others have done the same,” he said when contacted today.

He is scheduled to depart from King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah at 2.15am on Monday (local time) and is expected to arrive at KLIA at 3.15pm the same day.

Earlier, about 55 pilgrims under a travel agency offering umrah packages were reported to be stranded in Jeddah after their original flight early Saturday morning was cancelled.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Saturday, followed by Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory and US military facilities in the region.