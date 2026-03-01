PAS, DAP condemn attacks on Iran

PAS said the international community must unequivocally condemn the cowardly acts of the US and Israel, while DAP called on the UN Security Council to meet urgently to discuss the worsening situation. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : PAS and DAP have condemned the attacks by the US and Israel that targeted Iran, resulting in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and numerous civilians.

Both parties called for restraint, de-escalation of hostilities, and adherence to international law, emphasising that global stability requires cooperation and dialogue rather than military aggression.

In a statement, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said the “brutal attacks” on strategic locations in Iran, including those linked to Iran’s top leaders, violated the principle of universal justice and threatened the country’s security, stability and sovereignty.

He extended condolences to the family of Ayatollah Khamenei and called on the international community to unite in condemning actions by the US and Israel, which he described as war crimes.

“The whole international community must unequivocally condemn this cowardly act,” Hadi said.

In a separate statement, DAP criticised the missile strikes, describing them as unprovoked, and called for an immediate ceasefire.

DAP’s international affairs bureau secretary, Kasthuri Patto, criticised the attacks for its significant civilian casualties, including at a girls’ school where at least 85 students were reportedly killed.

She urged the UN Security Council to meet urgently to facilitate discussions, stressing that the attacks challenge the very pillars of democracy.

“Peace cannot be achieved through force and war. The right of the Iranian people to self-determination must be respected,” she said.

“In a globally polarised and unstable political landscape, this is an utterly reckless act by two world leaders (US president Donald Trump and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu).

“No single country can claim dominion and control upon the world order and on the many political ecosystems that support it.”

Opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin also expressed solidarity with the Iranian people, saying the country has the right to defend its sovereignty under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

Hamzah said the aggression by the US and Israel must stop, and called on all parties to return to the negotiating table.

“The assassination of the supreme leader of a sovereign country, along with the deaths of many Iranian civilians, is a crime that exceeds the bounds of diplomacy and international law,” he said in a statement.

“Such actions not only trigger dangerous escalation of tensions in the West Asian region but also put regional and global security in a critical state.”