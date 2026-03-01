Teacher, 39, arrested after sexual offence against schoolgirl

Police said the school had informed the girl’s family about an internal investigation after she failed to attend school as usual. (Envato Elements pic)

KUCHING : A 39-year-old teacher was arrested in Bintangor for allegedly committing a sexual offence against a schoolgirl, police said. The victim’s mother, in a police report, alleged that her daughter had been subjected to immoral acts.

Meradong police chief Tansli Mering confirmed the arrest, Dayak Daily reported, quoting TVS.

Tansli said the case came to light after the student failed to attend school as usual. The school carried out an investigation and informed the family about the details uncovered, prompting the mother to lodge a report.