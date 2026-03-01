Ti calls for Nga to step in on Terengganu karaoke curfew

A 10pm closing time has been imposed on karaoke centres in Terengganu, leading MCA’s Ti Lian Ker to suggest stricter action against noise and nuisance violations. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : Former MCA vice-president Ti Lian Ker has called for housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming to start a dialogue with the Terengganu government and local authorities on a new 10pm closing time for all karaoke centres in the state.

Ti Lian Ker.

Ti, a former deputy national unity minister, said Nga’s ministry should step in and provide policy guidance on proportionate regulation. He said constructive engagement would better safeguard community harmony while protecting livelihoods and legitimate economic activity.

Ti suggested the state carry out stricter enforcement of noise and nuisance regulations, and targeted action against errant operators rather than across-the-board limits. He also suggested conditional or limited operations during Ramadan under strict guidelines.

The new 10pm closing time was announced on Friday. Terengganu state executive councillor Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah said it would apply throughout the year and not just during Ramadan.

Yesterday, Terengganu MCA chief Monna Ong urged the state government to review the 10pm closing time. She said evening hours are typically peak periods for karaoke operators, and a curb on operating hours could significantly reduce revenue, cash flow, and staff employment.