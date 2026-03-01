Wisma Putra advises M’sians to halt non-essential travel to Middle East

Wisma Putra said Malaysia’s diplomatic missions are continuously monitoring developments in the Middle East.

PETALING JAYA : Wisma Putra has urged Malaysians to suspend non-essential travel to the Middle East because of the rapidly escalating US-Iran conflict.

The foreign ministry warned that the fluid situation on the ground, coupled with flight disruptions, makes travel unpredictable.

In a statement today, it said Malaysian travellers are strongly advised to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight schedules and route adjustments.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s diplomatic missions are continuously monitoring developments and coordinating consular assistance for citizens affected by flight cancellations and sudden airspace closures.

These diplomatic missions have been in contact with Malaysians stranded in countries including Saudi Arabia, the UK, Syria, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. All contacted individuals are reported safe.

“Our utmost priority remains the safety and welfare of Malaysian citizens in the affected countries,” Wisma Putra said.

Malaysians in affected areas are advised to strictly follow instructions from local authorities, shelter in place if advised, and monitor the official social media accounts of their respective Malaysian diplomatic missions for real-time information.

The ministry also urged Malaysians to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified rumours, and rely solely on official channels for updates.

Citizens are encouraged to register their presence in the region at https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my to facilitate timely communication and assistance.

For urgent consular assistance, Malaysians unable to reach local missions may contact the ministry’s operations room in Putrajaya at +603-8887 4570 or via email at [email protected]