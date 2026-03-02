Lynas Malaysia’s licence renewed for 10 years

Lynas Rare Earths CEO and managing director Amanda Lacaze thanked the government for approving the company’s licence renewal, saying it provides investment certainty. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : The atomic energy department has renewed Lynas Malaysia’s operating licence for 10 years, Lynas Rare Earths Ltd announced today.

This will allow the company to continue importing raw materials with natural radioactive material and to process rare earths in Malaysia for the next decade.

Lynas Rare Earths CEO and managing director Amanda Lacaze thanked the government for approving the company’s licence renewal, saying it provided investment certainty.

“Lynas welcomes the longer licence term which provides greater investment certainty for Lynas and our rare earths supply chain partners and customers,” she said in a statement.

In 2024, the Australian rare earths producer was granted a two-year renewal of its licence to import and process rare earths in Malaysia.

Science, technology and innovation minister Chang Lih Kang said the renewal was contingent on Lynas ensuring that the radioactive content in water leach purification residue was below 1 becquerel (Bq) per gramme through a research programme supported by local experts.

Items below 1Bq/g are not considered radioactive waste by the Atomic Energy Licensing Board and do not come under the purview of the Atomic Energy Licensing Act.

In October, Lynas announced plans to expand its processing capacity in Malaysia to meet increasing demand for the metals key to robotics, advanced tech and military applications. This was projected to cost nearly RM500 million.

The company is the only supplier of both light and heavy rare earth oxides outside China.