7 steps to combat the next Covid-19 wave of infections

Countries need to prepare for the next wave of infection, just as how reinfection has now started in certain countries. The same will happen to Malaysia if the movement control order (MCO) is not withdrawn in a slow and stepwise manner. Otherwise, our healthcare system will once again be overwhelmed.

One of the lessons learnt thus far is that healthcare systems have to be fast reacting, highly flexible and be able to deliver high-quality care in great capacities. Our healthcare system must be supported to match this configuration.

As healthcare professionals who have served in the defence ministry and the health ministry, we make seven suggestions to prepare our country for a possible surge in Covid-19 infections.

First, the health ministry needs to be supported adequately. Sufficient and reasonable budget allocations should be made available to prioritise the acquisition of modern technologies and the best available medication.

Training should also be sustainably funded for all frontliners to improve preparedness for crises. Standard operating procedures and clinical practice guidelines need to be on a par with the best available evidence.

Second, the health ministry should bring realistic and logical partnerships, between the public and private health sectors, into practice. This is commonly termed as Public-Private Partnership (PPP). PPP involves both public and private health centres and is able to greatly increase the nation’s capacity for healthcare response.

A model should be initiated for PPP to happen urgently in times of need. It is highly encouraged for PPP to be initiated now and sustained to ensure proper deliverance of healthcare.

Third, interagency coordination must be optimised. Expertise and industries essential to sustaining the healthcare system must adopt modern technology to mount a rapid response against a surge of infections. The government must guarantee a robust and efficient supply chain to support the healthcare system and increased demand despite the crisis.

Fourth, the armed forces can be primed to enhance the nation’s healthcare capacity and capability. These massive reserves of manpower can be deployed to set up field hospitals in infection hotspots if there is ever a need. Greater national hospital capacity provides more opportunities for treatment of the infected, thus aiding in the mitigation of Covid-19.

Fifth, the separate military healthcare system can be utilised to increase capacity if necessary. Military hospitals can be opened to civilians to share the caseload with designated Covid-19 hospitals. Military healthcare workers can also be deployed to join the frontlines in handling the surge in cases.

Sixth, the military medical personnel should be mobilised to facilitate efficient human resource allocation to areas of greater need, particularly the red zones. This can act to relieve any healthcare staff shortages in the event of a spike in cases. They should be included under the national financial aid plan for full PPE equipment and welfare.

Seventh, a well-organised emergency national logistical plan must be established under the deployment of military services. Logistical skills of the military are pivotal to transport vital medical supplies to rural areas. Transportation coverage should be spread equally across East and West Malaysia.

Currently, our infection rate is stable. Malaysia is in a position to consider this possibility and prepare the appropriate responses. We must continue to remain one step ahead.

Finally, we quote Israelmore Ayivor: “Leaders don’t venture without vision. They don’t pray without a plan. They don’t climb without clues. They are always prepared.”

Dr Mohd Zin Bidin is a retired major-general and former health director of the Malaysian Armed Forces Health Services. Low Wen Yan and Majorie Ong are medical students.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.

