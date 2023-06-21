The three refuse to see the need for stability or to address the economy, continuing to harp on race and religion.

From Clement Stanley

Three Blind Mice – the popular nursery rhyme – could have been written with the presidents of PAS, Bersatu and a former prime minister in mind — all of whom have gone way past their shelf life.

Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Abdul Hadi Awang and Muhyiddin Yassin are blinded by their lust for power at any expense and don’t see the need for stability.

With the impending six state elections, their only strategy is to play the race and religion card over and over again.

Why can’t they, for a change, talk about how they can improve the quality of life for all of us if given the opportunity to lead the government, be it at the state or federal level?

And I don’t mean redesigning uniforms for nurses and the other women who serve — such as police officers, members of the armed forces or even the immigration and customs officers.

Aside from continuously saying that Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government is going to collapse, isn’t there anything else of substance that they can tell us?

Why the need to keep harping on race and religion at the expense of bread-and-butter issues? Are they so blind as to not see the massive number of people now in the B40 category who find it hard to eke out a living?

Why turn a blind eye to the basic needs of all Malaysians?

The three deliberately state that the “others” are a threat to their race so as to plant the seeds of fear, mistrust, hatred and antagonism against the “others”.

Malaysia was built on the spirit of muhibah and togetherness. This nation was founded on the premise that we are all one, regardless of ethnicity.

Have they forgotten this? Must they be so blind to history and the foundations on which this country was built?

If in their eyes the “others” are not relevant to this nation and are inconsequential, just come out and say it.

For decades, the people have suffered under the PAS government in Kelantan, yet the late Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat, a great leader, never once inferred that the hardships of the people were due to the “others”.

So why do they do it?

The common man wants to feed his family. The common man just wants to make ends meet. It is a struggle for now. Do they not see this or choose not to see it?

The ordinary folk do not need any more turmoil and hardships. Their continuous harping on race and religion has only led to an entire nation becoming fragmented and broken.

The farmer’s wife cut the tails of the three blind mice with a carving knife because they nibbled on her cake.

Whose tails can we cut?

Clement Stanley is an FMT reader.

