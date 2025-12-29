Political instability puts everything on the line

From Moaz Nair

Malaysians should look into the country’s interests first and not be stymied by the interests of disingenuous politicians whose only ambition is to grab power.

The country went through a lot of uncertainties after the 2018 general election. Governments changed three times within a five-year span – unprecedented in the country’s history.

The 2022 general election saw no political party able to get the majority to form a government. The country’s only way to promote political stability then was by forming a coalition government following a hung Parliament.

With the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s wisdom and advice, the country opted for a unity government consisting of several political coalitions and parties.

Three years on, the unity government has led to a semblance of political stability in the country despite the continuous onslaughts by some politicians and social media influencers against the establishment.

Factors such as a strong democratic system, respect for the rule of law, effective leadership, and transparent governance have contributed to the political stability. This has drawn investors’ confidence to invest in this country.

More still could be done, though, to improve institutional efficiency by strengthening the administrative systems, public service delivery, and social cohesion.

All being well, this stability should continue beyond the next general election, which must be held by Feb 17, 2028, regardless of any political changes.

Favourable environment

Political stability offers a favourable environment for any country’s future, as it impacts governance, economic growth and long-term planning to give better quality of life for all its citizens.

Maintaining political stability has to be a continuous process that requires the collective efforts of the government and its people, including political parties. It is best achieved in societies that promote fairness and unity across different races and creeds.

On the contrary, political instability would only discourage investments, hinder economic growth, lead to capital outflows, increase unemployment rates, and erode public trust in the economy. This is going to affect the people’s livelihood.

It can also weaken a country’s foreign relations as it echoes internal unrest. When a government is unstable, it has to struggle to build trust and maintain consistent diplomatic policies with other nations.

Political conflicts

Despite its importance, many countries are facing challenges in achieving political stability because of political conflicts.

Poor governance has undermined development due to lack of transparency and accountability, rampant bribery and fraud among politicians and government officials. Resources are diverted away from public services and infrastructure, causing citizens to suffer from poor service delivery and lack of economic opportunities.

Without political stability, many nations struggle with weak public institutions that lack the political will to implement policies and reforms effectively. Weak accountability mechanisms have often prevented citizens from holding leaders responsible for their actions.

Their unending political conflicts have disrupted governance, leading to policy inconsistency, weak enforcement of laws, and public administration breakdown, making it difficult for them to move on as a nation.

Thus, we can conclude that only a country with political stability can ensure good governance, efficient public administration, the rule of law, economic growth, sustainable environmental development, and social equity.

Moaz Nair is an FMT reader.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.