The fans who keep badminton breathing

The men’s doubles final arrived like a verdict, and the stadium answered with a gale.

Rattles and drums pounded the aisles. Feet stomped in time. Voices rose, fell, then surged again.

You heard the crowd before you saw it. The sound made the match feel like more than a final.

It felt like a ritual. This was not polite applause. This was conviction, the noise that sells the sport

Fans leaned forward, leapt at tight exchanges and burst into laughter when tension finally broke.

Scarves waved, homemade signs flashed across the stands. Every cheer became a pulse the arena carried into the city.

That noise told sponsors and broadcasters what the scoreboard could not: badminton still draws people in, and those people keep the event commercially alive.

Younger fans now arrive for personalities, not passports. They follow players on social platforms and cheer for craft, charisma and courage wherever it appears.

Mixed loyalties fill more sessions. A match between two global stars can draw the same heat as one featuring a local favourite.

That shift changes how organisers and partners plan. Fans stay for the full day, moving between matches, activations, food and photos.

The result is a weekend economy built around the sport.

The stadium as a social stage

Match day now feels like a mini-festival. Fan zones, pop-up activities and digital lounges extend the court into the concourse.

Courtside clips travel faster than score updates. A chant becomes a viral moment that pulls new viewers into the game.

The rituals of the stands — banners, coordinated chants, creative costumes — turn into content and value for rights-holders and advertisers.

Volunteers and supporters’ groups add quiet muscle to every session. They arrive early, help guide crowds and sustain energy across long days.

That effort is unpaid but priceless. Recognising it would strengthen logistics and deepen loyalty.

Simple moves BAM can make

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) should treat fans as partners. A supporters’ awards programme would formalise appreciation without heavy cost.

Mechanics can stay simple: open nominations online and on site, a fan vote paired with a small judging panel to balance popularity and merit.

Possible categories include:

Atmosphere Maker: the group that creates the most electrifying, positive presence.

Supporters’ Heart: fans who show constant empathy and respect.

Young Champions: youth-led volunteer teams.

Fan Innovator: the best digital campaign or creative activation.

Prizes need not be lavish. Social amplification, discounted tickets, meet-and-greet or partner perks are enough. Announce winners on closing day and the ritual becomes repeatable.

A case study beyond badminton

This is where the story scales. Results will always rise and fall in Malaysian sport. Fan loyalty is the stabiliser. Institutions that ignore their supporters weaken themselves.

Administrators across football, athletics, hockey and squash will recognise the pattern.

Younger fans behave the same way across sports. They value experience, identity and connection as much as outcomes.

Engagement models must change, or risk losing relevance.

Badminton, in this sense, offers a clear case study. When performance dips, culture carries the sport.

A big shoutout

To the singers, banner-makers, volunteers, families and young fans who filled the seats and lit up the feeds, thank you.

You did more than cheer. You turned matches into moments and kept the sport breathing.

If BAM harnesses that energy with a few practical moves, Malaysian badminton will not only survive cycles of form, it will find a louder, sturdier future.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.