Slot must stay: no more turmoil

It wasn’t one of Anfield’s ‘Great European Nights’, but it was much needed.

A six-nil stroll against overawed opponents from Azerbaijan may also turn down the noise surrounding Arne Slot.

A day after the second anniversary of Jurgen Klopp’s shock resignation, it was inevitable that his successor’s future would be up for discussion.

And, yes, it is two years since the modern era’s “Shankly moment”.

So much has happened since that you could almost forget the Reds won the title.

Predictably, Klopp ruled out any prospect of a return not just to Liverpool but to management.

Having just lost at home to Bournemouth, Slot didn’t help himself by suggesting defeat by PSG a year ago may have eased the Reds’ path to the title.

We know what he meant – it reduced fixture congestion – but they were 15 points clear at the time.

It was a faux pas eagerly seized upon by Steven Gerrard, who is promoting himself as a possible stand-in, in the manner of Michael Carrick down the road.

But it was a rare slip by the Dutchman who can’t seem to get the credit he deserves for capturing the best league in the world at his first attempt.

Just as he’s now copping more blame than he deserves for not being able to repeat the trick.

But is it his team? Liverpool somehow contrived to spend £440 million on it and made it worse.

But did Slot even want all those players?

We know who calls the shots on transfers: the much-lauded Michael Edwards, who returned to the club as the owners’ Great Panjandrum of Football once Klopp had left.

The two had clashed in the past as Klopp’s voice grew louder, and it was Edwards who quit.

But Slot doesn’t have the same clout as the German did.

Football director Richard Hughes also has a big say after earning his stripes at Bournemouth.

Edwards and Hughes propose signings and Slot can disagree. But, like all backroom men, they have the stats and know more about other players than the manager does.

Yes, the spending has been a disaster this season. But none of the so-called flops are bad players.

Hugo Ekitike apart, they just haven’t fitted in – yet.

Already, there are signs that the much-maligned Florian Wirtz is improving.

Even Milos Kerkez is beginning to look more like his old Bournemouth self.

And Jeremy Frimpong is a livewire, if more as an attacker than a defender. Unfortunately, he picked up another injury after two minutes on Wednesday.

The big failure is, of course, Alexander Isak. There was the wrangle, the rust, the niggles and now a broken leg.

But was he even needed?

Individually, a case can be made for signing all of them, albeit for somewhat lower prices.

And don’t forget Giorgi Mamardashvili, who has looked a solid deputy for Alisson.

But Liverpool underestimated the impact of the collective – four or five new faces all over the field.

The normal rhythms and patterns of play were upset, the effect magnified by the numbers.

When interviewed after the win over Qarabag, Slot spoke of Liverpool being “a club that makes smart decisions, often for the long-term.”

He made the smartest decision when he left well alone upon arrival. With a tweak here and a touch there, “Klopp’s team” was a class above anyone last season.

But you wouldn’t call the spree of last summer a smart decision by any stretch.

The players are young and will improve, but Isak is the big unknown.

He barely showed glimmers of what made him the most sought-after striker in Europe between getting fit and getting crocked.

It is hard to believe that with all their collective savvy, Liverpool thought they could fit Ekitike and Isak into the same team.

Perhaps, the Swede could be a faster, more lethal left-winger than Cody Gakpo?

But he would have to go some to repay the British record fee of £125m.

For just a few pence more, Newcastle have Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa. Now that’s what you call smart.

Liverpool will get a close look at them at Anfield on Saturday.

Bad luck has also contributed to this season’s struggles.

Of course, it began with the tragedy of Diogo Jota that no one could legislate for.

And, once again, the effect was felt all over the club, not just the team.

And now, another death is having an impact – that of Ibrahima Konate’s father.

According to Slot, the player is struggling to cope with the loss and is not sure to be back for the Newcastle game.

Woltemade and Wissa might be licking their lips at the prospect of taking on a makeshift central defence.

Slot has been criticised for being unimaginative and underusing Joe Gomez and Federico Chiesa in particular. And overusing Gakpo.

There’s also been a lack of intensity.

Is there a case for bringing Harvey Elliott back? A Jack of All Trades but not quite a master of any, and not up to speed.

There are only a couple of days of the transfer window left but we may see a flurry of activity yet.

And could Salah’s goal – his first after his tantrum – spark a return to form?

There are many questions to ask of a season in which there is still much to play for.

The playoffs in the Champions League have been avoided and the trophy is there to be won.

Only Arsenal and Bayern look difficult to beat, with even holders PSG not what they were.

And there’s the FA Cup in which Brighton are the fourth-round visitors.

Last season was supposed to be a transitional one, but it’s turned out that this season is when new players are bedded in.

But that doesn’t preclude a shot at silverware if it’s attainable.

One way of ensuring that it’s out of reach would be to sack Slot and cause yet more turmoil.

You’d like to think FSG have more sense than that.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.