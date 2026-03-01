The hegemony of the US and Israel must end

From Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah

The joint attack by the US and Israel on Iran confirms three main points.

Firstly, the US’s deceptive conduct cannot be trusted, as this is the second time within a year that it has struck Iran amid ongoing so-called “negotiations”.

Secondly, the US keeps shifting the goalposts during negotiations – from the nuclear issue to Iran’s ballistic missiles, and later, to calls for regime change in Iran.

Thirdly, the fact that the US conducted the strike with Israel reveals a stark and troubling truth: the US appears to be advancing Israel’s agenda and intentions to weaken or destroy Iran, similar to past actions in Iraq, Libya and Syria.

At no time in recent modern history have two nations, namely the US and Israel, demonstrated such ruthlessness or apparent disregard for international law, as seen in Gaza, the West Bank and other conflict zones.

The United Nations has been largely ignored, and rulings by the International Court of Justice have been disrespected.

The law of the jungle – where might is right – appears to be prevailing, leaving the world feeling powerless amid open genocides and acts of oppression that have gone unchecked.

If so-called allies, including European nations, feel threatened by actions such as Greenland’s annexation or the alleged kidnapping of Venezuela’s president, then no nation can be truly safe from US aggression and hegemonic influence.

The Malaysian government must take a firm stand and protest the US and Israel’s latest acts of aggression against Iran.

Reports indicate that an airstrike hit a school in Minab, southern Iran, killing scores of young students,a devastating event that recalls civilian tragedies in past conflicts.

The killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the strikes, and reports of other civilian casualties, suggest that global leaders may be pressured to align with US interests to avoid the threat of regime change.

Malaysians should consider boycotting US products, including those from multinational chains, and strengthen support for movements such as Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS).

If decisive action is not taken against US hegemony, the current world disorder risks spiralling further into lawlessness and perpetual conflict.

Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah is an Amanah central committee member and chairman of the party’s international bureau.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.