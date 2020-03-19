Zii Jia smashes his way into world ranking top 10

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s top men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia has finally achieved his career best, breaking into the top 10 of the world rankings.

According to the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) latest rankings updates, Zii Jia moved three rungs to 10th spot thanks to his stunning debut at the 2020 All-England Badminton Championships last week.

The 22-year-old’s gallant run in the tournament began with an upset win over world-ranked sixth Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the opening round before booking his berth in the last four with a stunning performance against Rio 2016 gold medallist Chen Long of China in the quarterfinals.

He, however, lost to the tournament second seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the semifinals.

Zii Jia, along with 13 other players and six national coaches, are currently undergoing a 14-day quarantine at Akademi Badminton Malaysia after arriving from the tournament in Birmingham.



