Fifa president Infantino joins FAM in Aidilfitri video greeting

KUALA LUMPUR: International Federation of Association Football (Fifa) President Gianni Infantino was the surprise feature in a Hari Raya video greeting produced by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

Infantino’s greeting was infused with powerful words of encouragement at a time when the world’s most popular sport has been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Break the chain of infection, but harness the power of connection. Everyone keep fighting, discipline yourselves.

“Together in unity, we can do this. Eid Mubarak to all Malaysians,” the Swiss-born Fifa supremo said.

The one-minute 35-second video also features, among others, FAM president Hamidin Mohd Amin; Asian Football Confederation (AFC) secretary-general Windsor Paul John and Harimau Malaya squad head coach Tan Cheng Hoe.

“In battling this invisible enemy, there must be a strategy. Let us all embrace the new normal,” Hamidin said.

Also conveying their greetings in the video were former national players Shukor Adan and Mohd Safee Sali; women’s futsal player Intan Sarah Anisah Zulgafli; and several Harimau Malaya players from the current squad such as Mohd Aidil Zafuan Abdul Radzak, Safawi Rasid, Akhyar Rashid, Mohamadou Sumareh, Syafiq Ahmad and Brendan Gan.



