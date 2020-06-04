Warriors star, teammates march with anti-racism protesters

LOS ANGELES: NBA champion Stephen Curry chanted the name “George Floyd” as he and some of his Golden State Warriors teammates joined a throng of protesters at a peaceful march in California on Wednesday.

Curry, along with Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney and Damion Lee, participated in the Oakland march to protest the killing of Floyd, an African American man who suffocated as a white police officer knelt on his neck on May 25 in Minneapolis.

As some protesters called for others to “Say his name”, Curry was among those shouting their response: “George Floyd.”

The march took place in the same location as the NBA club’s championship rallies and parades.

“We’re all here for the same purpose, not just for black people,” said march spokesman Juan Toscano-Anderson.

“Right now it’s about black people, but for humanity. There are people all over the world being oppressed.

“And we’re just trying to take a step in the right direction and start something – me and my boys, my brothers. Thank you guys for being here.”

Floyd was in custody for allegedly using counterfeit money to try and buy cigarettes when Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Chauvin, who was fired, was initially charged with third-degree murder, but prosecutors changed it to second-degree on Wednesday.



