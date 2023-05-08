The squad finished third in the linking event behind Laos and Myanmar.

PHNOM PENH: The national men’s chinlone team added a bronze to their 2023 SEA Games medal collection after finishing third in the linking event at the Olympic Complex Basketball Court today.

The national team, under the guidance of coach Thu Ya Zaw of Myanmar, collected 161 points in the first set and 153 in the second for a total of 314 points.

Laos (419 points) took gold, Myanmar (407 points) settled for silver while hosts Cambodia (268 points) shared the bronze with Malaysia.

National sepak takraw team manager Ahmad Jais Baharun was satisfied with the men’s chinlone team’s achievement despite winning only a bronze as they only had a short time to prepare for the biennial Games.

“We only had about two weeks to prepare before coming here and our Myanmar coach only arrived in Malaysia in mid-April. The other teams have been preparing for the past six months,” he said.

Yesterday, the national squad settled for silver in the men’s chinlone ‘same stroke’ event.