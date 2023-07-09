Both BAM representatives say they are targeting more success abroad.

KUALA LUMPUR: Men’s singles shuttler Leong Jun Hao claimed his first National Badminton Championships crown at Stadium Juara today.

The 22-year-old beat Shaqeem Eiman Shahyar 21-16, 21-13 in a 45-minute final.

The victory eased June Hao’s disappointment at having to withdraw from the 2019 final injured.

“This is a major boost for me, I hope to rake in more titles at international tournaments in the future,” he said.

The world No 54 hopes to break into the top 40 by the end of this year.

In the women’s singles final, BAM representative K Letshanaa lived up to expectations by emerging champion after defeating Wong Ling Ching 16-21, 21-17, 21-19 in a fierce battle that lasted 66 minutes.

It was Letshanaa’s maiden title in her first appearance at the tournament after previously winning at Under-18 level.

“Of course I’m very happy, it’s a very big tournament at national level. I aimed to become champion and I got the title, so I hope to improve further,” said the world No 68.

She said the success was additional motivation for her in preparing for the Korea Open from July 18 to 23.

“I haven’t done well in international tournaments, so this championship has given me a boost to perform better in Korea,” she said.

Meanwhile, Arif Sharuddin Junaidi and Yap Roy King, and Vivian Hoo and Lim Chiew Sien, were crowned the men’s and women’s doubles champions respectively, while Roy King and Valeree Siow took home the mixed doubles title.