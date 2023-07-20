This is the national team’s highest ranking in the past 17 years.

KUALA LUMPUR: The national football team have climbed up one spot to No 136 in the latest Fifa world ranking.

This is the highest position Malaysia have reached in the past 17 years since occupying the 127th spot in May 2006.

The national team have accumulated 1,091.57 points as per Fifa’s website.

The updated ranking list also sees Malaysia occupy 24th spot in Asia and fourth in Southeast Asia behind Vietnam (95th), Thailand (113th) and the Philippines (135th).

Neighbours Indonesia and Singapore, meanwhile, remained in 150th and 158th positions respectively.

Argentina, the 2022 world champions, continue to lead the way in the world ranking with France, Brazil, England and Belgium completing the top five.

For the Asia zone, the top five teams are Japan, who are ranked 20th in the world, Iran (22nd), Australia (27th), South Korea (28th) and Saudi Arabia (54th).

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) are on a mission to ensure that Harimau Malaya are in the top 130 bracket by the end of this year.