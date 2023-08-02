21-year-old Josko Gvardiol is rated as one of the best centre-backs in Europe.

MANCHESTER: Manchester City have agreed a fee of €90 million with RB Leipzig for Croatia international defender Josko Gvardiol, Sky and the BBC reported today.

The 21-year-old has played 87 times for the German club since moving from Dinamo Zagreb in 2021 and was part of the Croatia side that finished third at last year’s World Cup.

It is understood that the left-footed player, rated as one of the best centre-backs in Europe, will fly to England for a medical later this week.

The deal, with no add-ons, will not make Gvardiol the world’s most expensive defender, with Harry Maguire, who cost Manchester United €93 million in 2019, retaining that record.

Gvardiol, who has previously been linked with Chelsea and Tottenham, teams up with midfield compatriot Mateo Kovacic as a new arrival at the Etihad as manager Pep Guardiola makes changes following his side’s treble-winning campaign.

He joins an impressive roster of central defenders at City including Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, John Stones, and Aymeric Laporte.