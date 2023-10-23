The world No 11 will take home a total of US$28,900 in prize money as the runner-up.

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s singles badminton player Lee Zii Jia ended his Denmark Open 2023 campaign on a low note when he lost to China’s Weng Hong Yang in the final at Jyske Bank Arena, Odense on Sunday.

World No 11 Zii Jia was unable to replicate his performance from last month when he won the Arctic Open in Finland, and was clearly not at his best, fizzling out and losing 12-21, 6-21 in just 33 minutes.

Hong Yang’s win tonight means that the world No 22 has now beaten Zii Jia in three out of their last four encounters.

Earlier tonight, the national men’s doubles pair, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, secured their first World Tour title with a 21-13, 21-17 victory over Indonesia’s Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana in the final of the Denmark Open, a World Tour Super 750 championship.